Muscle Shoals police looking for missing child

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Police are looking for an 8-year-old who they believe was taken by her mother, who doesn’t have custody of the girl.

Mikala Merritt is believed to be with her biological mother, Amanda Louise Bevis, according to Muscle Shoals police. Bevis failed to return the child to her uncle, who has custody of her, after a weekend visit, police said.

Merritt has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bevis, 35, may be traveling in a red 2005 Subaru Legacy with Alabama license plate number 2680BA0. Police said they also may have boarded a passenger bus in Huntsville and headed for Michigan.

Anyone who has information on Merritt’s and Bevis’s location is asked to contact the Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746.