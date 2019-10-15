Millions in gas tax money coming to North Alabama for road work projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Millions of dollars are headed to cities and counties for road work. The plan was announced by the Alabama Department of Transportation and Governor Kay Ivey.

The 28 projects will total $30 million. This is the first major project announcement since the gas tax increase took effect last month.

The Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program, otherwise known as ATRIP-II, will be sending millions to cities and counties.

"From the allocation that goes to ALDOT the first $30 million will go to cities and counties," said Governor Ivey.

The projects were selected by the ATRIP-II committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

"Our infrastructure is important to everybody whether you travel to school, work infrastructure is key for our state to grow," said Governor Ivey.

About half of the cities and counties that applied and were approved for projects. Some of the counties include Madison, Jefferson, Shelby, Houston, Mobile and Baldwin.

"We will resurface more than 1000 miles of country roads in this coming fiscal year and replace a little less than 20 bridges," said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of Alabama Counties.

Before this year, the gas tax had not changed since 1992.

"County roads should be resurfaced about once every 15 years, we were on a 35-year average," said Brasfield

The taxes will go up another 2 cents each of the next two years.

The Rebuild Alabama Act awarded millions to local areas. The city of Decatur and the city of Madison will each receive around $1.8 million. Limestone County will receive $1.4 million and Woodville in Jackson County will receive $1.2 million.