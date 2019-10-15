× 36 arrested in North Alabama meth trafficking operation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Federal officials said they arrested 36 people across the Tennessee Valley last week in a massive meth trafficking bust.

The arrests were made Oct. 9. WHNT News 19 saw vans of people taken to the Morgan County Jail and later to the federal courthouse in Huntsville to face charges.

Authorities said the arrests were made as part of an investigation into a meth trafficking operation where the Mexican cartel CJNG — an offshoot of the Sinaloa cartel — was funneling methamphetamine into the area. Law enforcement members including Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner and Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard recently took a covert trip to Mexico to gather intelligence about how drugs are making their way to the U.S.

Authorities conducting the operation seized almost 75 pounds of meth and a kilo of cocaine.

The 36 people arrested face a total of 142 charges.