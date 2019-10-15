Cullman County Sheriff: Mother facing murder charges in deaths of two young boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. - We still don't know why two young boys were murdered in Cullman County three days ago. Today, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said they believe the boys' mother is responsible.

It was the Garcia boys' father who called 911 on Saturday. But by the time Cullman County sheriff's deputies showed up at the home near Baileyton, they couldn't help the two boys.

"We had something bad happen, but we had deputies who stayed focused," said Sheriff Gentry. "They did their job and we have the offender."

Sheriff Gentry says deputies searched the yard and found Sara Franco Tapia bleeding severely from self-inflicted knife wounds. Tapia will be charged with two counts of murder in the case.

Inside the home, they found the bodies of Alvaro and Taylor Garcia.

"The SRO at their school texted me over the weekend and we talked about how good these kids were. He said Taylor wanted to be a police officer."

Sheriff Gentry says Tapia was conscious as she was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. She remains in intensive care, but Sheriff Gentry says the county prosecutor plans to ask a judge for no bail.

"At no time during this investigation talking with people has any mental health issues been brought up. You just can't cover up mean and evil."

Sheriff Gentry didn't say why he believes Tapia took the lives of her two boys. But he says deputies will continue to watch her in the hospital until she's well enough to be booked into the jail and appear before a judge.

The two boys will be laid to rest on Friday in Albertville. Funeral services will be held at Capilla de la Santa Cruz in Albertville. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. The funeral mass will begin at 1:00 pm.

Parkside Elementary School, where Taylor and his sister attended class, is now raising money for the family.

