Crews put out house fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A New Hope home a total loss after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning.

The New Hope Fire Department responded to the trailer home on Spring Street around 2:00 a.m. and when they arrived the house was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say that one man lived in the home and he got out of the house safely. Officials say that he thinks the fire started from his A/C unit.

The home is a total loss as the walls on both sides of the home were completely burnt out.

