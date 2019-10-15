Crews put out house fire in Madison County

Posted 5:17 am, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19AM, October 15, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A New Hope home a total loss after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning.

The New Hope Fire Department responded to the trailer home on Spring Street around 2:00 a.m. and when they arrived the house was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say that one man lived in the home and he got out of the house safely. Officials say that he thinks the fire started from his A/C unit.

The home is a total loss as the walls on both sides of the home were completely burnt out.

Photo Gallery

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.