Construction Services, Inc. in Decatur to host open interviews October 16th.

DECATUR, Ala. – A manufacturing company in Decatur is hiring!

Construction Services, Inc. Architectural Metal Products is hosting open interviews on Wednesday, October 16th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The company wants to fill 10-15 positions ranging from General Labors, Machine Operators, and Junior Welders.

The company is located at 1111 Cedar Lake Rd, SE Decatur, AL 35603.

Construction Services offer wages starting at $10 and up, employer-paid healthcare, paid holidays/vacations, and a 401k plan.

Applicants must bring a government-issued ID and documents establishing authorization to work in the US.

Construction Services, Inc. has been in business for 52 years.

For more information or to apply, click here.