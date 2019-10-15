× Blake Bottom Road’s new slip ramp opening Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Officials released an update on some road improvements in Madison County.

A new slip ramp traveling south near Blake Bottom Road on Research Park Boulevard will be opened this on Tuesday afternoon, October 15th, after the new striping is complete.

Drivers can also expect the Northbound to Westbound ramp to be opened, as well as the Eastbound to Southbound ramp on Wednesday, October 16th, weather permitting.

The section of Blake Bottom Road between Anslee Farms Subdivision and Research Park Boulevard/State Road 255 will be closed. That section will be closed for a few weeks, weather permitting.