Tropical influence and a strong cold front bring active weather in the next seven days

Trouble in the Gulf? The National Hurricane Center outlines a region of the far western Caribbean where some tropical development ‘might’ come from in the next 5 days. The odds of development right now are slim in the Caribbean, but there’s a little better chance of something brewing over the Bay of Campeche through the end of this week.

This feature could have some influence on the weather in Alabama this weekend: if it can move inland over the northern Gulf Coast before a strong cold front approaches Monday/Tuesday of next week. We’ll keep an eye on it!

The weekend: The feature in the Gulf could spread some showers as far north as the Tennessee Valley Saturday and Sunday; however, the odds of measurable, significant rain are still slim for now.

Expect warmer-than-average weather for the weekend: highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s/60s.

Rain chances are definitely ‘changeable’ as we get a better handle on how the tropical moisture to the south could influence us.

Next week: A strong cold front blows into the region Monday and Tuesday of next week. It looks dynamic: a lot of muscle (strong winds aloft) and instability to work with. That could spell some stormy weather in about seven days!

