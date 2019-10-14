Trash Pandas stadium to be named Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. – Toyota’s name will be on the Rocket City Trash Pandas stadium when the team throws out the first pitch next season.

The $46 million stadium will be named Toyota Field.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S. is building a new plant in the area, with the start of production expected to begin in 2021. The plant is expected to assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually.

The stadium the Trash Pandas will call home is being built at the Town Madison development off Zierdt Road.

The team’s owner said recently construction was ahead of schedule to be completed Jan. 15.

