Tennessee woman, 3 children killed in tractor-trailer wreck

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman and three children were killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning near Collierville.

Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened around 1 a.m. on I-269 near Highway 57, in Fayette County just east of the Shelby County line.

The crash killed Latricia Taylor, 34, of Collierville, along with a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators say Taylor, who had the three children in her Buick, was driving on the wrong side of the interstate when she struck a tractor-trailer carrying frozen meat. A THP report states she had been consuming alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. THP said no criminal charges were filed.

Taylor’s sister-in-law Toni Moore said Taylor, who family often called Nikki, was a mother of three, and said this was out of her character.

“Nikki was a wonderful mother,” Moore said. “She’s not a drinker. Everybody kind of social drinks but she’s not a drinker.”