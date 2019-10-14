Tennessee woman, 3 children killed in tractor-trailer wreck

Posted 6:23 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24AM, October 14, 2019

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman and three children were killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning near Collierville.

Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened around 1 a.m. on I-269 near Highway 57, in Fayette County just east of the Shelby County line.

The crash killed Latricia Taylor, 34, of Collierville, along with a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl.

Latricia Taylor, Dylan, Kayleigh, Kylan (submitted photos)

Investigators say Taylor, who had the three children in her Buick, was driving on the wrong side of the interstate when she struck a tractor-trailer carrying frozen meat. A THP report states she had been consuming alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. THP said no criminal charges were filed.

Taylor’s sister-in-law Toni Moore said Taylor, who family often called Nikki, was a mother of three, and said this was out of her character.

“Nikki was a wonderful mother,” Moore said. “She’s not a drinker. Everybody kind of social drinks but she’s not a drinker.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash that killed a woman and three children on I-269 early Sunday morning.

Moore said Taylor was a hardworking mother who loved her kids, but was tired and made a terrible mistake.

She said in the car were Taylor’s son Kylan, a smart, reserved 9-year-old; her nephew Dylan, a 7-year-old with an old soul who’s always loving; and her niece Kayleigh, a feisty 3-year-old who loved to dress up.

Moore said she has no frustration toward her sister-in-law, and instead chooses to focus her energy on her family.

“Just love on us for a minute, Memphis. Just do that. That’s what we need,” she said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.