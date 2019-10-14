Report: DEA responded slowly to increase in opioid use and abuse over past 2 decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Justice investigated how the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency responded to the significant increase in opioid use and abuse over the past 2 decades, and the DEA came up lacking.

"We found that DEA was slow to respond to this growing public health crisis and that it's regulatory and enforcement efforts could have been more effective," said Michael Horowitz, Inspector General, US Department of Justice.

A report released earlier this month says the DEA increased oxycodone production quota 400 percent between 2002 and 2013.

According to a database created by the Washington Post, there were 1.7 billion pain pills, mostly hydrocodone and oxycodone, supplied to Alabama alone from 2006 to 2012. The numbers vary by county, but for Madison County it added up to 54 pain pills per year for every resident.

The report also says the DEA does not capture sufficient data to detect rising drug trends or suspicious orders quickly.

"Which many have contributed to its overall slow response to the opioid crisis," said Horowitz.

The report points out the DEA's preregistration process does not adequately vet applicants - which include doctors, pharmacists, manufacturers, and distributors.

The DEA filed a response to the report. It says in part quote, "In the past 8 years, DEA has removed approximately 900 registrations annually, preventing further diversion of controlled substances."

In 2017, the DEA says it secured $194 million in penalties from some of the nation's largest drug distributors. As of August of 2019, it has secured $50 million in civil action.

In the past 3 years, DEA has reduced the opioid quota for the 7 most abused opioids by more than 43 percent. That could drop to 53 percent in 2020 if its new quota proposal is implemented.

The report listed several suggestions to prevent a future health crisis like this. It suggests requiring criminal background checks for all new registrant applicants and requiring electronic prescribing for all controlled substance prescriptions.