× Ongoing investigation finds Huntsville FBI photographer drowned in creek

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The death of a Huntsville-based FBI forensic photographer remains under investigation, but the preliminary cause of her death is listed as drowning, a Graham County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told WHNT News 19 Monday morning.

The investigation into the circumstances of Kathleen Miller’s Oct. 7 death is ongoing at this time, Chief Deputy Chuck Stewart said.

Miller’s body was found in a creek in the remote Nantahala National Forest by her husband. She was 60.

The Graham County District attorney told the Asheville Citizen-Times Miller’s death was “suspicious,” but declined to say if there was a suspect.

Stewart said the husband told investigators he’d gone to a restroom in the area and came back to find Miller in the creek.

The husband then went to flag down a motorist, Stewart said, and they had to drive some distance to get cell service.

Stewart said the area where Miller’s body was found is a popular area for hiking and fishing.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is being handled by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Graham County District Attorney’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI has declined to discuss the case, referring calls to the sheriff’s office. An FBI spokesman said, “The FBI grieves the loss of our colleague Kathleen Polce Miller and extends condolences to her family and friends.”

Close friends of Miller said the forensic photographer was a beautiful person who was fun-loving, smart and creative.