Kitchen total loss after Monday morning fire at Kickin Butts BBQ

Posted 5:37 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, October 14, 2019

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – Kickin Butts BBQ suffered heavy damage after a fire early Monday morning.

Fire crews told WHNT News 19 they were initially called to the restaurant around 3:30 a.m.

They couldn’t say why the fire started, but they’ve assessed all they can until the sun comes up.

The restaurant owners stated the kitchen is a total loss, but the dining room is “okay.”

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene working to get more information.

