× Huntsville firefighters rescue tree trimmer trapped in tree

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A tree trimmer was trapped by a limb he was cutting around midday Monday.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a home on Joppa Circle just after 11:30 a.m.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue spokesman Capt. Frank McKenzie said the man was cutting limbs when one fell on his leg and trapped him up in the tree.

The man was in the tree for about 20 minutes before firefighters got him out.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, McKenzie said.