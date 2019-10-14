× Florence man dismissed of murder charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Murder charges against a Florence man have been dismissed.

According to court documents, Marcus Jermaine Weakley has been granted immunity from the charges under state law self-defense laws.

Weakley was arrested on June 10, 2018, in connection with the shooting death of Patton Shipley, and turned himself in after a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted him in August 2018.

The shooting took place at a popular Florence hang-out in the west Florence area. Patton Shipley, 42, died from gun injuries and a second man was shot but survived.

Circuit judge Will Powell stated in the order of dismissal, Marcus Weakley was justified when using deadly physical force when he shot and killed Patton Shipley in June of 2018.

A testimony stated during a hearing that Shipley shot at Weakley first.