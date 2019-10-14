× Dollar General hosting career fair in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – If you’re looking for a job, look no further.

Dollar General is hiring! Human Resource Representatives will be at Dollar General in Decatur located at 1502B Sixth Ave. on Thursday, October 17th.

From 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. job-seekers can learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered, and training programs at Dollar General.

Career opportunities are currently posted on Dollar General’s Career page. Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and formally apply for desired positions prior to attending the hiring event.

To check out the available positions, click here.