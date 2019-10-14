Alabama A&M Bulldogs looking to bounce back after loss to Grambling State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are coming off a loss to Grambling State, but even though the Tigers are a conference opponent this game doesn't count as a conference loss.

Since the beginning of the season, head coach Connell Maynor has said that his team determines their own destiny and if they want to make it to the SWAC championship then that's up to them. Maynor says his team still has that opportunity, but it's going to take a perfect season from now on to do so.

"You've gotta do it one play at a time for four quarters and then at the end of the day you look up at the scoreboard and if you do what you're supposed to do you'll be in the lead at the end of the day," Maynor said. "We've gotta quit looking ahead and seven games in the book now and in this stretch run we can't afford to make any more mistakes. We still control our own destiny, but we're at the point now where we can't make any more mistakes and we gotta win out."

Maynor's players agree that they want that SWAC championship and they know it's time to step their game up; they also know the rest of the season is make it or break it.

"These last five games we can win out and be champions or we can lose one and we're done, so everybody just has to focus in buckle down," said Bulldogs' junior quarterback, Aqeel Glass. "If we lose this one all our dreams and all the stuff we worked for are out the window."

"You either want it or you don't at this point you wanna win out and go to the championship and go to the Celebration Bowl or we're gonna lose and not chase our dreams and this is gonna be a loss there's not much to it," said Alabama A&M junior safety, Trenton McGhee.

The Bulldogs have a bye this week; their next opponent is Alabama State in the Magic City Classic on October 26.