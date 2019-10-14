2 detained as search continues for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, – An Amber Alert for Kamille McKinney has been expanded to surrounding states as the search continues for the 3-year-old girl.

In a news conference Monday morning Birmingham police confirmed a second person of interest was detained in the 3-year-old’s abduction. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said there was no new information on her location, but they were committed to finding her.

“It’s something that affects not just one community, one part of town,” Smith said. “This affects the city. It affects the state. And I think everyone wants to see this young baby found and back home.”

McKinney, also known as “Cupcake,” was reportedly kidnapped from a birthday party at the Tom Brown Village housing community in Birmingham Saturday night.

ALEA has issued an AMBER alert. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person or vehicle described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Birmingham Police Dept (205) 254-0841. pic.twitter.com/Js97w9FbgG — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) October 13, 2019

Police asked anyone who wanted to submit an anonymous tip about her whereabouts to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.