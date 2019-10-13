Titans Keys to the Game for Denver Broncos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a close loss to the Bills - now looking to redeem themselves with a win in Denver.

Mike Keith gives us the Titans keys to the Game for taking on the Broncos on the road.

"The Titans run defense was solid against the Bills until the end of the game, but it cannot afford a fourth quarter fade against the Broncos Sunday. Denver can and will run the ball and Tennessee must stop it. For the Titans offense, a huge key is staying in third and manageable. Tennessee's third down offense has been below average so far in 2019, largely due to the fact that the Titans have needed an average of nine yards on third downs. First and second downs must produce yardage. That leaves the Titans in third and five or less. Finally, how about some first quarter points? The Titans have just 17 on the season, and haven't scored a first drive touchdown since last year, playing from in front, early would be a major lift in Denver on Sunday."