The “Blanket Effect” Kept Northeast Alabama Warmer This Morning

What is the blanket effect?: On a clear night, the way we cool off is heat lift from the surface and leaves into the open atmosphere. Things like wind, and especially cloud cover can disrupt that, causing us to cool less efficiently. Cloud cover acts like a blanket, and reflects back some of the heat that’s trying to escape the surface.

That led to a 15-20° temperature difference this morning from the Shoals to parts of east and northeast Alabama this morning. We expect a few clouds and perhaps a couple of showers to fill back in this afternoon across parts of the area. Details on our forecast discussion.

