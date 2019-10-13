The “Blanket Effect” Kept Northeast Alabama Warmer This Morning

Posted 7:33 am, October 13, 2019, by

What is the blanket effect?: On a clear night, the way we cool off is heat lift from the surface and leaves into the open atmosphere. Things like wind, and especially cloud cover can disrupt that, causing us to cool less efficiently. Cloud cover acts like a blanket, and reflects back some of the heat that’s trying to escape the surface.

The blanket effect in action this morning in NE AL

That led to a 15-20° temperature difference this morning from the Shoals to parts of east and northeast Alabama this morning. We expect a few clouds and perhaps a couple of showers to fill back in this afternoon across parts of the area. Details on our forecast discussion. 

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.