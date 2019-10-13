Rocket City Trash Pandas to make big announcement about stadium on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be hosting a press conference, rain or shine, on Monday at 10 a.m. to make an announcement about the stadium.

In a news release to WHNT News 19, the Rocket City Trash Pandas said they will reveal the name of the stadium and the naming rights partner at the press conference.

The press conference will also include remarks from Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, and the president of the corporation for which the stadium will be named, according to the press release.

The general public will not be allowed at the press conference due to it being an active construction site.