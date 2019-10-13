Publix issues voluntary cheese recall

Posted 7:28 am, October 13, 2019, by

(Photo: Getty Images)

Publix has issued a voluntary recall of its Deli White American cheese.

The supermarket chain said the cheese, made by the company Great Lakes Cheese, may contain “foreign material.”

The product was sold from Publix deli refrigerated cases and may have been sold in custom-order subs from Thursday, October 3 until Friday, October 11.

Publix has pulled the potentially impacted product from its shelves.

Customers who bought the cheese can return it to their local Publix for a full refund.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.