North Alabama football players get even better during week seven

Where has the time gone? We’re already through week seven of the high school regular season and these football players continue to get better every single week.

Let’s count down this week’s top five plays.

Play number five comes from Decatur Heritage vs Falkville. The Eagles with the ball. Quarterback Stratton Orr gets stopped right in his tracks by the Blue Devil's defense. Orr can't find anywhere to go and then Luke Fitzgerald takes Orr down. Defense wins championships everybody, and plays like this will certainly help get you there.

You know what else can make or break a game? Special teams. And the Sparkman kicker is making big plays in big games for the Senators, including this 52-yard field goal. I'm talking about Miles Tillman. This kid hit this 52-yard field goal plus a 44-yard field goal in Sparkman's game against Bob Jones and made it look easy while doing so.

Play number three comes from Red Bay vs Colbert County. The Tigers trying to stay undefeated and they come out strong. Glenan Humphries and his teammates push the pile all the way into the endzone for a quick score. Teamwork makes the dreamwork everybody. In this case, that dream was a touchdown.

For play number two we head to Austin hosting Huntsville. The Black Bears on offense. Quincy Crittendon with the handoff to running back Kendall Scales. Scales making the moves on this play, and he's gonna muscle his way into the endzone for the touchdown.

Play number one comes from Decatur Heritage vs Falkville as well. This time from the Eagles and they would march down the field with plays like this. The reverse to Baker Wilson, who makes one defender miss then hits the juke button on another one. He's still going and then finally defender number four brings him down. A huge gain for the Eagles as they keep their undefeated record.