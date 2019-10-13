Multi-county police chase involving stolen vehicle ends with two women in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two women are in Huntsville Police custody following a multi-county police chase involving a stolen vehicle.

The Huntsville Police Department said the chase ended in a three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Pulaski Pike Sunday morning.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said officers were notified by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office that deputies were in pursuit of two women in a stolen white Chevy pickup truck at Highway 72 West and County Line Road.

Johnson said Huntsville Police Officers set up spike strips at Zeirdt Road and Shadow Cove, and Madison Police Officers set up spike strips at Zeirdt Road and Cleghorn and at Zeirdt Road and Madison Boulevard.

According to Johnson, officers were successful and the tires of the truck started coming apart on Zeirdt Road.

Authorities said the pursuit continued onto Madison Boulevard and the tires were coming off the pickup. The driver continued driving on the rims of the car at a high rate of speed and refused to slow down or stop, according to authorities.

Authorities said the offender ran the red light at Sparkman Drive and Pulaski Pike and hit two cars, causing minor damage to the cars and minor injuries to the driver of one car.

Johnson said officers arrested the driver of the truck, Lori Friend, and took the passenger, Tiffany Robinson, into custody.

Authorities suspect Friend was under the influence of methamphetamine and will be charged. Authorities said she had a warrant for Probation Revocation – Burglary in the third degree.

Officers also said Friend tried to swerve and hit an officer while he was attempting to deploy spike strips on Zeirdt Road.

Authorities said HEMSI and Huntsville Fire treated everyone at the scene and two individuals were taken to the hospital.

Johnson said there is an ongoing investigation into the situation.