More Rain This Week; Heavier Rain South Of Us.

More rain this week: Scattered storms return to the forecast this week, but the heaviest rain is likely to fall south of the Tennessee Valley. A few showers are possible Sunday, but the better rain chances are Tuesday into Wednesday.

Any rain is welcome at this point considering our drought issues, but this won’t be enough to really improve things much.

Better chance at heavier rain next week?: It’s still too early to tell exactly how much rain we will get at the start of next week, but there’s some indications we could see a bout of heavier rain between Saturday and Monday. That will be something to keep an eye on in the coming days. For more on how temperatures will fluctuate this week, check out the forecast discussion.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx