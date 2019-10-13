Madison business helps empower women through self-defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Women in Madison are stepping up their self-defense game.

These two-hour sessions are called "Pretty and Tough" and meet one Sunday a month at Concealed Tactical in Madison.

Sunday's class was held free of charge in honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The owner said that women's self-defense is a key focus of Concealed Tactical.

"It's no secret that women are attacked in domestic relationships so it's just, doing my part to try to empower women as much as possible," said Concealed Tactical Owner Chief Instructor David Escobedo.

Concealed Tactical encourages all women to look for upcoming sessions.