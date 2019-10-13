Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing senior
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing senior.
The Sheriff’s Office said Mary Doolittle Wright, 77, was last seen at her home in Moulton around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Wright is 5 ft. tall, weighs 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities stated she is traveling in a gold Ford F150 with Alabama license plate number 42AZ925 and may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291.