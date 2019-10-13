× Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing senior

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing senior.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mary Doolittle Wright, 77, was last seen at her home in Moulton around 5 a.m. Sunday.

ALEA has issued a SENIOR ALERT. If you have recently seen the person or vehicle below, immediately call 911. If you have information about this missing person, contact the Lawrence County SO at (256) 974-9291. @ALEAprotects

For more information, visit: https://t.co/yPNu8PVeLi pic.twitter.com/VGyWABQDmS — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) October 13, 2019

Wright is 5 ft. tall, weighs 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities stated she is traveling in a gold Ford F150 with Alabama license plate number 42AZ925 and may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291.