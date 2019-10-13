Huntsville City Council member Jennie Robinson says growth presents challenges for the city

You’ve heard the predictions – in the not too distant future Huntsville will be the largest city in Alabama.

Is that a good thing?

Well, we talked about the idea with Huntsville City Council member Jennie Robinson.

She said the growth is good but presents several challenges for those of us already living in the Rocket City.

“Those challenges are frequently indicated by the orange cones that we see everywhere. We have hundreds of millions of dollars of road projects either completed or in the works because we’re trying to get ahead of that growth. A lot of cities that have experienced similar growth have not prepared for that growth adequately and as a result, they’re experiencing challenges.”

You can watch our entire interview with Robinson below: