Huntsville Animal Shelter under construction, offering free adoptions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Animal Shelter is under construction and will be offering free adoption for certain animals.

The shelter said it will be under construction for the next four to six months.

During the construction, there will be limited kennels for medium and large size dogs, according to the shelter.

The shelter said they continue to receive an average of 10 to 12 dogs every day, which means they need that many dogs adopted or fostered each day.

Adoption restrictions may apply to some dogs.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 256-883-3782 or visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or Facebook.