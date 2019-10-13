AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old Birmingham girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Birmingham Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for an abducted 3-year-old girl.

Police said Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was reported abducted from Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 pm on Saturday, October 12.

ALEA has issued an AMBER alert. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person or vehicle described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Birmingham Police Dept (205) 254-0841. pic.twitter.com/Js97w9FbgG — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) October 13, 2019

Police said Kamille is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Kamille was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard prints shorts, and yellow, white, and blue hair bows.

Police said Kamille may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark-colored black or blue SUV possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper, according to a release.

If you have any information regarding Kamille or the people who abducted her, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-0841.