AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old Birmingham girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Birmingham Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for an abducted 3-year-old girl.
Police said Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was reported abducted from Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 pm on Saturday, October 12.
Police said Kamille is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Kamille was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard prints shorts, and yellow, white, and blue hair bows.
Police said Kamille may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark-colored black or blue SUV possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper, according to a release.
If you have any information regarding Kamille or the people who abducted her, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-0841.