Alabama NAACP wants inclusive leadership opportunities in new industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In the past year, multiple industry growth announcements have been made in North Alabama.

From automotive manufacturing to the FBI.

Some worry that many of the positions will be outsourced, instead of filled by local workers.

"I know our branch has offered to meet with some of the leadership that's coming in with Mazda Toyota," explained Benard Simelton, President of the Alabama State Conference NAACP.

The NAACP said they are working to encourage diversity in positions of leadership.

"We can always do better, we are emphasizing that they need to certainly include African-Americans in those positions," said Simelton.

He said it's important to have people of color in decision making roles.

"Not only include them but make them apart, we need to be at the table when those decisions are being made," added Simelton. "We want Huntsville to look like what America should look like."

He said a team of diverse leaders will make for more well-rounded ideas and solutions.

"A diverse group of people at all levels, whether they are lower workers or in upper management."

Simelton said that will make North Alabama stronger in industry and community.