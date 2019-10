HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said a woman who was driving a car was shot Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the Citgo at the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Pulaski Pike, according to authorities.

Officers on the scene said the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

