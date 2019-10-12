Watch Live: CBS Sports presents (1) Alabama vs Texas A&M

Today, catch the Crimson Tide as they head to Kyle Field to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Kickoff is at 2:30.
Not near a TV? Don’t worry, you can watch it on your mobile device.
Watch it on CBSSports.com — click the graphic below:
You can watch anywhere, on the go, with your mobile phone or tablet. You can also watch on a desktop or laptop computer.
Within the player you can:
• View relevant Twitter updates
• See instantly updated team stats
• Get scores from other games
• Watch video highlights as they happen
CBS is your source for SEC football!