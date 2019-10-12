Pisgah football player expected to be okay after injury

PISGAH, Ala. – A Pisgah High School football player was injured during Friday night’s football game vs Susan Moore.

Pisgah High School head football coach Luke Pruitt said Jared Wilks was injured during a play.

Pruitt said while Wilks was in the process of being tackled by defenders, his head and face hit the ground at an angle where his helmet was knocked loose.

Wilks’s eye was cut open and he was fading in and out of consciousness when he was airlifted away from the game.

Pruitt was grateful trainers, assistant coaches, EMS, and medics were all at the game and responded quickly.

In a Facebook post made early Saturday morning, Pruitt said Wilks had a “pretty good” concussion, but he was going to be discharged.

Pruitt also told WHNT News 19 Wilks needed stitches in his eye.

Pruitt said, “We thank everyone for the prayers.”