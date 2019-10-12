Morgan County deputies perform practice active shooter situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - A team of Morgan County deputies spent their Saturday preparing to protect the county courthouse.

The Morgan County courthouse is secured by sheriff's deputies each day. Deputies said thousands of people walk into the courthouse every week, and it's their job to make sure no one gets hurt.

One of the simulation coordinators said recognizing signs of danger can be vital in an active shooter situation.

"In this situation, we're training the courthouse security team to be prepared for an active shooter or even prevent an active shooter, by giving them techniques to read body language and stop subjects as they approach the building to maybe stop an active shooter," said Lt. Eric Fields with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said active shooter training is especially important for courthouses because sometimes emotions can run high depending on a case or verdict. They just want to be prepared for any and every possible scenario.