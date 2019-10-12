John Merrill makes US Senate seat campaign stop in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced in June he is running for the US Senate seat held by Senator Doug Jones and now his campaign is full-speed ahead.

He visited the residents of Madison at Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza on Saturday.

Merrill said by serving as the Secretary of State he believes he is the best candidate for the Senate seat.

"I'm the only proven conservative reformer who's been effective as a member of the legislative body and we have reformed state government in the offices of the Secretary of State over the last four years, nine months, and twenty-four days I've had the privilege of serving this capacity," John Merrill.

Alabama voters will elect one member to the US Senate on November 3, 2020.

The Democratic primary candidate is incumbent Doug Jones.

The Republican primary candidates are Stanley Adair, Bradley Byrne, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, Tommy Tuberville, and John Merrill.