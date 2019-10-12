× Huntsville FBI employee found dead in North Carolina forest, suspicious death investigation underway

NORTH CAROLINA – A north Alabama woman was found dead in a North Carolina forest Monday.

According to the Asheville Citizen Times, District Attorney Ashley Welch said Kathleen Polce Miller was found dead Monday in the Nantahala National Forest.

Welch also told the Citizen Times Miller was employed by the FBI in Huntsville, where she was a forensic photographer.

A call to the FBI field office in Birmingham was not returned Saturday morning.

The Citizen Times also reported Miller lived in Owens Cross Roads.

Welch said the incident was being investigated from “a criminal standpoint.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said they were called for assistance on Tuesday.

The initial 911 call reportedly came in at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, when a caller told authorities a woman had fallen in the water.

The forest service told the Citizen Times the Graham County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded and pronounced Miller dead at the scene.

The area where Miller was found is in extreme western North Carolina, bordering Tennessee.