FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are searching for a missing person.

Police said Timothy Shane Davenport, 33, was reported missing sometime during the first week of October. He was last seen at First Presbyterian Church’s soup kitchen.

Davenport is 6′ tall and weighs around 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence Police at (256) 760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP and a message.