First cold morning of the season!

Temperatures quickly tumbled into the 40s Saturday night as clouds cleared out and dry air descended into the Tennessee Valley.

Although a few areas in the south Sand Mountain region may stay in the 50s through Sunday morning under a more persistent cloud deck, the majority of north Alabama and south Middle Tennessee will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s — the first time since last April!

Plentiful sunshine early in the day will allow for a quick rebound back into the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon, with a few locations reaching the low 70s before clouds return from the south.

While some showers are possible in Marshall and southern DeKalb counties, the majority of the Tennessee Valley will remain partly cloudy and dry for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Next chance of soaking rain: Portions of northeast Alabama are still reeling from prolonged heat and dry spell that took over late this summer/early this fall, and as much as 3 to 10 inches of rain is necessary to end the flash drought that developed in Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb Counties.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm, but southerly breezes will bring humid air back into north Alabama. This will set the stage for the next wave of showers and thunderstorms that will move in from the southwest Tuesday afternoon.

As this feature moves northeast, the majority of the heavy rain will likely stay south of I-20, though quite a few showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder are possible along the Cumberland Plateau — an area that absolutely needs the rain.

It won’t be a drought buster — only about a quarter to half an inch of rain is expected through Wednesday — but every drop helps!

Conditions will turn cool and dry again on Thursday and Friday, but more rain looks possible by the following weekend. This particular system may bring thunderstorms as well as very heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley — we’ll keep you posted on the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion page if any severe weather or flash flooding is to be expected from this system as additional forecast information becomes available.