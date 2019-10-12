Deborah Barros, member of Madison County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee, has died 

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Deborah Barros, a member of the Madison County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee, has died.

The Madison County Democrats shared the news in a Facebook post.

Barros was also a former candidate for state senate.

In a statement released to WHNT News 19, Madison County District 6 Commissioner JesHenry F. Malone said the following:

“Deborah was a great American and a true democrat. She truly believed in our community and was passionate about the people. Deborah saw the potential of north Huntsville and worked untiringly to expose that potential to any and everyone who would listen. Although Deborah was also running to serve District 6, our visions for our community were not much different. We both wanted to see North Huntsville be the best it could be by further uplifting the people. Deborah will be missed – her love for all and commitment to hold officials accountable will be missed. I offer my prayers to her immediate family and to the community of Huntsville that she enjoyed as her extended family. This sudden loss is a shock to us all and it hurts. She helped to make District 6 a better place and I continue to endeavor to do the same as I honor the life she lived and the legacy of service she has left us.”