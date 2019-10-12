2 children found dead in Cullman County

Posted 4:57 pm, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46PM, October 12, 2019

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two children were found dead in a home in Cullman County on Saturday.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call from a residence on County Road 1718 near Baileyton at 2:30 p.m.

Deputies said after arriving on scene they found two children that were deceased.

The sheriff’s office said there was a short search in the area and the suspect, who is related to the victims, was located, arrested, and taken by Air Evac to an area hospital.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office also said there is no danger to the community and more details will be provided in the coming days.

