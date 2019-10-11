VOTE HERE: Arab, Brewer, Lexington and Russellville up for Pep Rally of the Week

Our next round of the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week features the Arab Knights, Brewer Patriots, Lexington Golden Bears and Russellville Golden Tigers. Vote now through Wednesday, October 16 at 4pm. You can vote once per hour. The winning school will get a visit from WHNT News 19 meteorologist Ben Smith and our Pep Rally crew. Good luck to this week’s schools!
