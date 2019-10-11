UAH Men’s Basketball picked to win GSC; Orf, Kaplan earn preseason all-conference honors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - With a new head coach and some new faces, the UAH Chargers look to have yet another successful season. On Thursday, they were picked to finish first in the Gulf South Conference.

The Chargers return four starters and three of their leading scorers from last year's team that finished with a 24-8 overall record earning their eighth NCAA Tournament bid in the last 10 seasons.

In addition to being picked to win the conference, two UAH players have been selected to the Preseason All-GSC team.

Junior guard Sam Orf averaged 14 points and four rebounds per game a season ago while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, and red-shirt junior forward JJ Kaplan who averaged 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game both earned those honors.

The Chargers will begin practice on October 15th, and open the regular season on November 9th.