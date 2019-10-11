Toys for Tots is preparing for Christmas and so should you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - While we do still have a handful of holidays between now and Christmas, it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season.

The Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program tries to help make sure all children have something to unwrap on Christmas morning. Families who will need assistance must apply first, so the Marines know how many gifts are needed.

There will be four registration days at the end of October and no late registrations will be accepted.

"We need to get our numbers, and we need to get people to come to donate toys. We need to know specifically how many toys we need for these kids that need them for this year's Christmas. So the sooner the better, that's the reason the deadline is what it is," said Sgt. Natalie Santos, Toys for Tots Coordinator.

This year registration will be held at the Toys for Tots warehouse at 140 Sparkman Drive Northwest in Huntsville.

Parents and families can register on October 23 through 26.

This registration location is for Madison, Jackson, Limestone, Marshall, and Winston counties.