× These stores say they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving 2019

Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and while many stores will boast big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers will stay closed.

According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday. The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.

So far, the website has confirmed two dozen stores that will close for Thanksgiving:

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Fleet Farm (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Guitar Center (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Home Depot (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petsmart

REI (closed on Black Friday)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers would close for the holiday. Those closures hadn’t been confirmed, however, meaning the list will likely expand in the coming weeks.