Study dubs DeSoto State Park most underrated park in America

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – One north Alabama State Park is gaining some well-deserved recognition.

Desoto State Park, located on Lookout Mountain, is covered with over 3,000 acres of rushing rivers, beautiful waterfalls, breathtaking mountains, and enchanting forests. According to a study by CashNetUSA, Desoto was deemed the ‘most underrated state park in America’.

The study reviewed the biggest vacation sites to chose the park with the best facilities, the most unique environments, and the highest ratings.

DeSoto State Park is home to 25 miles of hiking/biking trails, rustic cabins, camping sites, rappelling, mountain chalets, fishing spots, and wildlife. The park occupies a former Cherokee homeland and has won a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for five years in a row.

DeSoto is also home to the famous, Little River Canyon.

