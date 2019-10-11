× Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch celebrates Alabama’s bicentennial

SARDIS CITY, Ala (WIAT) — The Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is celebrating Alabama’s bicentennial with this year’s corn maze theme.

The number 200 and the words Alabama Bicentennial are cut into the corn maze and can be seen via aerial view. Owner Wade Cahela says you need to know some facts about the state to make it through the 14-acre maze.

“As you go in through the maze you’ll find checkpoints. And the checkpoints will be [known] facts of the state of Alabama,” said Cahela. “And if you answer the question correctly, it will tell you which way to go. It will give you a left and a right… and if you don’t know the answer, or get the answer wrong, you’ll go the wrong way which means you will be lost.”

The corn maze is open now through October 31. You will also find a pumpkin patch, cow train ride, barn with corn pit, corn shoot stand and more.

Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday from 1 until 9 p.m.

The corn maze is located at 8420 Cox Gap Road in Sardis City. For more information, click here.