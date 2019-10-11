Rain Chances Up For High School Games Friday Evening

Get ready for rain this evening and possible thunderstorms for high school games! A cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley bringing much-needed rain. Unfortunately, it will mean paying attention to the radar and packing the rain gear for tonight’s action. Here is a look at the timeline:

4pm: Showers and storms move into the Shoals at this time. Rain will already to be falling once games begin. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm in the heating of the day as well. Take the rain gear and a blanket. You will need something to wipe off the wet bleachers! Expect showers during your game at 7pm in the Shoals.

7pm: Rain marches east. By this time we are looking at the onset of rain for I-65 as the rain continues to fall for the Shoals. Huntsville, Fayetteville, Athens, into Decatur will have rain in the area by kickoff time. Fields are already damp in the Shoals.

10pm: As we close out the games and head home, it’s a damp evening. This model shows a few widely scattered showers and dampness basically across all of the Tennessee Valley. Could Sand Mountain through DeKalb County get their games in before it rains? It’s possible. It’s also possible to get through the first half rain-free. No matter what. there is a chance of showers and storms this evening and be ready to get wet!

Rain chances will be stay with us on Saturday with cooler temperatures. We expected two days with highs in the 60s. We haven’t had that in almost six months. We are done with the 90s until next spring. Let’s hope we can get some good rain in here to help our drought numbers out! Have a great time tonight and don’t forget Live Alert 19 to track the rain!

WHNT News 19 Weather