North Alabama road projects receive $7 million in funding from new state gas tax

Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced over $30 million of funding for road projects across the state.

The $30 million comes from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP-II), created under the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Part of the act also created the new gas tax, which went into effect September 1.

Gov. Ivey said these investments are investments in the future of Alabama.

“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “I am proud to see projects resulting from the Rebuild Alabama Act already getting off the ground. Soon, every Alabama citizen will feel the benefits from this additional investment in our infrastructure.”

Across north Alabama, several projects are receiving funding as part of ATRIP-II.

In Jackson County, the City of Woodville plans to add an acceleration lane at the end of Highway 35 onto U.S. 72

Limestone County will add left turn lanes on U.S. Highway 72 and add/extend the right turn lanes on Mooresville Road at the Mooresville/U.S. 72 intersection

In Madison County, the City of Madison will widen, resurface and restripe Wall Triana Highway, widen/resurface Graphics Drive, and widen/realign the I-565 eastbound off ramp at Wall Triana Highway

In Marshall County, the City of Albertville will add a 250 foot right turn lane on U.S. 431 and a 200 foot right turn lane on Edmondson Street at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Edmondson Street.

In Morgan County, the City of Decatur will reconfigure traffic signals where Highway 67 (Beltline Road) intersects with Veterans Drive, Modaus Road, Sandlin Road, and Central Avenue.

Per ATRIP-II, all projects must move forward within two years of receiving funding awards from the state.