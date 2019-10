× North Alabama armed robbery spree suspect in custody in Mobile

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man is in custody in Mobile in connection with multiple armed robberies in North Alabama.

Huntsville Police say Terrence W. Jackson was taken into custody in Mobile with the assistance of the FBI and ALEA.

Jackson is suspected of committing a robbery at a Carl T. Jones Gamestop robbery and is also suspected in many other robberies in North Alabama recently.